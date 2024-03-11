Women's History Month: Meet the first Hispanic woman to join Bryan City Council

BRYAN, Texas — The first Hispanic woman on Bryan City Council served three terms in the 1980's as the third woman in the council's history.



Helen Chavarria was elected to council in 1983 and served three terms in office.

Chavarria says the Hispanic community was looking for representation in council and she was the one who stepped up.

Chavarria was the only woman on city council during all three terms.

“There's a need for women representation in just about every aspect of the spectrum," Helen Chavarria said.

Her words are not just empty encouragement — they're a lived experience.

“I think people were ready to have a woman on the council.”

As the first Hispanic woman to serve on the Bryan city council from 1983 to 1989, she says representation matters — but she did not set out to be a council member.

“I had not, had ever thought about running any kind of office," Chavarria said.

But when she saw there was a need for Hispanic representation on the council, she stepped up.

“Obviously we were all looking at a man, you know, to come in, and so we had no man to volunteer," Chavarria said.

"Then my brother said, 'Well, I think my sister could run I think she would be good'."

So she ran. Then she ran again, and again.

“Were there any other women on city council in your three terms?”, 15ABC asked Chavarria.

“No — I was the only one.”

Which is not much different than now, but Chavarria says things have changed.

“Just be brave and say 'Hey, I want to serve' and go and do it — I think that the community is now ready," she said.

"It's not like it was whenever I was running because they would have a question — 'cCn a woman do it?'"

Chavarria proved that she could — not once, but three times.