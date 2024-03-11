Women's History Month: Meet the first Hispanic woman to join Bryan City Council

BRYAN, Texas — The first Hispanic woman on Bryan City Council served three terms in the 1980's as the third woman in the council's history.
Broadcast script:
“There's a need for women representation in just about every aspect of the spectrum," Helen Chavarria said.
Her words are not just empty encouragement — they're a lived experience.
“I think people were ready to have a woman on the council.”
As the first Hispanic woman to serve on the Bryan city council from 1983 to 1989, she says representation matters — but she did not set out to be a council member.
“I had not, had ever thought about running any kind of office," Chavarria said.
But when she saw there was a need for Hispanic representation on the council, she stepped up.
“Obviously we were all looking at a man, you know, to come in, and so we had no man to volunteer," Chavarria said.
"Then my brother said, 'Well, I think my sister could run I think she would be good'."
So she ran. Then she ran again, and again.
“Were there any other women on city council in your three terms?”, 15ABC asked Chavarria.
“No — I was the only one.”
Which is not much different than now, but Chavarria says things have changed.
“Just be brave and say 'Hey, I want to serve' and go and do it — I think that the community is now ready," she said.
"It's not like it was whenever I was running because they would have a question — 'cCn a woman do it?'"
Chavarria proved that she could — not once, but three times.