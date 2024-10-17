'Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley' returns for 41st Thanksgiving meal delivery

BRYAN, Texas (KXXV) — Food insecurity affects over 30 million Americans a year, and this is no different during Thanksgiving.

Every year, the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley in Bryan hosts Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley, a partnership with Epicures Catering and Aggie Dining to ensure everyone gets a meal.

'Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley' is a nonprofit organization sponsored by Epicures Catering, Aggie Dining, H-E-B, Scarmardo Foods, and United Way of the Brazos Valley. It is dedicated to delivering hot Thanksgiving meals to individuals and families in Bryan College Station.

Thanks to the support of volunteers and donors, the program has provided comfort and nourishment to those in need and facing economic hardship.

This year will be the 41st year of Brazos Valley's commitment to delivering 2,000 meals.

The meal distribution will occur on November 28 at 1733 Briarcrest Drive, Suite 209 in Bryan.

Thanksgiving meals are usually delivered between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Registration is now open for those requesting meals and for volunteers who would like to lend a helping hand.

All volunteers are welcome; no previous experience is necessary, just a passion for helping others.

Volunteers and those in need of a meal can register here.