BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — The northbound exit ramp in the 1600 block of North Harvey Mitchell Parkway (FM 2818), which leads to Highway 21, has been closed due to a sinkhole, according to local officials.

The Texas Department of Transportation has shut down the ramp and is currently working to assess and repair the damage. There is no estimated time for when the ramp will reopen.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes and use caution in the area.