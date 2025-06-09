'No Mercy': Bryan man gets 90 years for brutal assault on ex-girlfriend

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — A Brazos County man was sentenced Friday to multiple prison terms totaling 90 years for a series of violent crimes, including domestic assault and weapons violations.

Olajuwon Mason received 40 years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 40 years for assault family violence by strangulation with a prior conviction, and 10 years—the maximum—for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Judge Kyle Hawthorne also issued affirmative findings for the use of a deadly weapon and family violence.

As part of the plea agreement, lifetime protective orders were granted to Mason’s former girlfriend and her sister. Due to the deadly weapon finding, Mason must serve at least half of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

Mason had been a fugitive following the 2022 assault until his arrest in January 2025 by the Bryan Police Department’s Direct Deployment Team. His apprehension followed efforts from multiple law enforcement agencies.

The case comes from a violent assault reported on Sept. 15, 2022, when Bryan police responded to a home they had visited before. Officers found the same victim from a 2019 case with severe injuries, including facial bruising, bleeding, and signs of strangulation. The victim reported losing consciousness during the assault and had limited memory of the attack.

The victim’s sister, who called 911, told officers Mason had pointed a firearm at her before locking himself in a bedroom with the victim. She heard screaming and loud banging before escaping the home to call for help. Two children were in the house during the assault.

Mason fled the scene, evading officers despite drones, K-9 units, and a perimeter search. He was later placed on Brazos County’s Most Wanted List and identified as high risk by the county's domestic violence task force.

In 2019, Mason was convicted of burglary of a habitation and sentenced to two years in prison after breaking into the same woman’s home and strangling her. That conviction came despite no prior criminal record.

This latest case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Jessica Escue and Kara Comte with support from Victim Assistance Coordinator Melissa Carter. Investigators received help from Scott & White forensic staff, who provided critical treatment and documentation of injuries.