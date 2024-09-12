New chief takes over Bryan police department

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Chief Dean Swartzlander, recently appointed as the Bryan Police Department's new leader, aims to strengthen community engagement, particularly with young people, while drawing on his 27-year career in law enforcement.



Swartzlander has served with the Bryan PD for 27 years, progressing from patrolman to chief.

He helped establish the department’s police academy and spent nearly half his career training new officers.

His key focus as chief is increasing community engagement, especially to prevent youth involvement in violent crime.

Broadcast script:

Chief Dean Swartzlander has quite the resume.

"I've been with Bryan PD for 27 years. I started as a patrolman way back in 1997," Swartzlander said.

He was promoted to patrol sergeant, then training coordinator, then lieutenant, assistant chief, and now, chief of the Bryan Police Department. Nearly half of his career has been dedicated to training new officers and establishing the department’s own police academy.

25 News

"If you go through a regional police academy, the training is good, but it doesn’t necessarily teach your department’s values, your mission, and how everything fits with how the Bryan Police Department operates," Swartzlander explained.

Now, he’s leading the officers he once helped train.

"Whenever we hired someone, we would ask, 'Why the Bryan Police Department? You could have chosen any department,' and often you’re competing with other agencies for applicants. They usually said, 'Because the Bryan Police Department felt like family,' and it’s true," he added.

Chief Swartzlander’s biggest objective as the department’s new leader is increasing engagement with the community, particularly with young people.

"We’ve had a lot of violent crime involving juveniles. So, we need to figure out a way to get our message out and engage the youth, showing them there are positive alternatives to keep them from going down the wrong track," he said.

With a new chief in charge, you may soon see more officers engaging with the community through various interactive events.

