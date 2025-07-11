New baseball team, new opportunities coming to Bryan's Travis Major Field under city management

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Starting in 2026, the City of Bryan will operate Travis Major Field and welcome a new baseball team, while also bringing the potential for other new entertainment opportunities to the community.

Tyler Dupnick Travis Major Field is in the Travis Bryan Midtown Park area of Bryan, Texas.

Ventura Sports Group is bringing a Mid-America League baseball franchise to Bryan under a three-year rental agreement.

"We reached out to the City of Bryan and let them know that we had a significant interest in the ballpark because we believe it's a great ballpark, it's a great market," said Mark Schuster, CEO of Ventura Sports Group.

The team will be the seventh in the Mid-America League.

"We are expanding that league for 2026 and Bryan will be part of that expansion," Schuster said.

Tyler Dupnick Mark Schuster, CEO of Ventura Sports Group, talks with 15 ABC.

City officials have done their due diligence in vetting the sports group before approving the agreement.

"I personally spoke with two other city managers in the State of Texas that are host cities for those teams in this same league and [they] had nothing but glowing remarks to make about him and this new league and his company," said Joey Dunn, Deputy City Manager for the City of Bryan.

Under the agreement, Ventura Sports Group will play 32 games at the facility starting next year and pay $32,000 of rent to the city per year, plus revenue sharing of advertising and sponsorship, food and beverage, and broadcast revenues.

Tyler Dupnick Some details of the rent and payment obligations for the 3-year rental agreement at Travis Major Field between the City of Bryan and Ventura Sports Group,

15 ABC asked Dunn if this was a benefit for taxpayers, the city, and an exciting opportunity.

Dunn confirmed, "That's right, it is [an exciting opportunity]."

The city will begin operating Travis Major Field in 2026 as well, opening up possibilities for diverse events beyond baseball.

"Not just baseball games or softball games, you know, all kinds of entertainment events that the city would basically operate and manage and book ourselves," Dunn said. "That's not been the case for almost 20 years."

Tyler Dupnick The City of Bryan will begin operating the Travis Major Field facility in 2026.

Dunn tells15 ABC that they will see what needs to be improved with the city-owned facility.

"We don't have any risk involved here," Dunn said. "We're not obligating ourselves to do any kind of major capital improvements to the facility."

As this transition is put into play, both sides are swinging for a home run.

"We told the city that, you know, baseball is important, but we're really there to entertain people and make people smile," Schuster said.

Schuster tells 15 ABC that the community will have the opportunity to name the new team through a name the team contest in the coming months.

In his conversation with 15 ABC, Dunn thanked the Brazos Valley Bombers for their time spent in our community. The Bombers will complete their remaining season at Travis Major Field before leaving the City of Bryan after 2025.

Tyler Dupnick Joey Dunn, Deputy City Manager for the City of Bryan, talks with 15 ABC.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.