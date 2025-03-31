Neighbors in Bryan divided over 'no right on red' traffic light change at intersection

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Drivers turning right from Nash Street onto William J. Bryan Parkway are at an increased risk of ending up in a wreck. Well, now, the city of Bryan is making a change to fix that.



Bryan restricts drivers from turning right on red on Nash Street.

The city of Bryan made this change in hopes of making it safer for neighbors making a u-turn from William J. Bryan Parkway westbound to eastbound.

13 car wrecks have occurred at this intersection between April 2024 and now.

The Bryan Police Department announced it will shift from issuing warnings to citations for drivers who violate the new traffic light regulation.

"I think it's a safe thing that they're doing. I don't see no harm in it in the sense that it's going to protect people from any injury," Bryan resident, Hilario Guerra said.

The city of Bryan is modifying a traffic light at the intersection at William J. Bryan Parkway and Nash Street.

"I'm not sure if it's gonna make a big improvement, but I think it will be more safe than what it is now," College Station resident, Mikail Shaw said.

Right now, Bryan restricts drivers from turning right on red on Nash Street.

"I think it will make it worse, because I think in general, we don't have the best drivers here in this city," Bryan resident, Klemens Tang said.

In hopes of making it safer for neighbors making a u-turn from William J. Bryan Parkway westbound to eastbound.

"I think most cities need to be like that. They need to look out for all the people that surround you, the kids and everything," Shaw said.

"If I'm coming in and I'm trying to make a u-turn, it would probably be safer now, obviously, because now they have to hold back, they have to stop before they take a right," Guerra said.

This change makes neighbors like Mikail Shaw feel safer on the road.

"You got college kids, they just driving wild, crazy and everything. You don't know what's going to happen. So, if we put safety at the top of our list, that'll be the best thing to do," he said.

But neighbors like Klemens Tang think this will create more problems than solutions.

"I think it's going to make the already bad traffic a little worse, more worse than it already is. It's already backing up as as we speak."

"I think overall, it sucks more than it does good," he said.