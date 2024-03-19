Local UPS driver delivers screening kits, finds his own cancer

BRYAN, Texas — After delivering colorectal cancer screening kits every day for three years, UPS driver Cesario Padilla gets his own delivery and stage four diagnosis.



At 45, doctors initially told Padilla he was too young to get screened for colorectal cancer.

Doctors recommend men over 45 screen regularly for colorectal cancer.

UPS has partnered with Cologuard since 2014 to deliver at-home screening kits.

In March alone, UPS will deliver 1 million kits.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

Every day for three years, Cesario Padilla has been getting behind the wheel of his UPS truck, cranking the engine and delivering packages throughout the Brazos Valley, maybe even to your home.

Among his deliveries were Colorectal screening kits.

“I would say probably around 10 — yeah, around 10 a day.”

From the packing plant, to the trucks, to someone's front door.

“I never thought I would be on this side. Never in a million years.”

About two years ago, Padilla went to the doctor, concerned he was losing weight. His doctor gave him a clean bill of health, saying he was too young for colorectal cancer. He was 45. Doctors recommend regular screenings for men over 45.

“They said I was fine. I’m at an age where, she had told me it wasn’t required yet.”

A year later, he went in for another physical. This time, the doctor ordered a screening.

“They sent this Cologuard to my house. I already knew what it was, you know, we deliver these to these houses and residentials. But I came to find out that I was diagnosed afterwards.”

His diagnosis was stage 4 colon cancer. Now, he wants to encourage men to get tested early.

“You have a better chance of finding it by getting screened. Being on this side, I never thought I’d be on this side but yeah, very important to get screened.”