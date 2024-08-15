Local movie makes waves at Miami Film Festival

BRYAN, Texas — The film "Lives of Wolves" was entirely filmed in the Brazos Valley with local talent. It's been accepted into the Miami Urban Film Festival. This is a prestigious opportunity for the filmmakers and potentially opening doors to bigger screens.



"Lives of Wolves" sold out in local theaters upon its February release, and features local actors and scenes filmed in familiar local locations

The filmmakers hope this festival appearance will lead to wider distribution opportunities, potentially including major platforms like Netflix or Amazon Prime

The film's success is a significant milestone, helping put the Brazos Valley on the map and sharing the community with others across the country

Broadcast script:

Scenes from across the Brazos Valley will soon play on screens in Miami.

“When I got that email that said, 'Hey, your film has been accepted into Miami,' it just took me by surprise. I said, 'Hey, we have some big opportunities ahead of us now,'” said Preston Flores, the owner of GK Studios. GK Studios financed the film Lives of Wolves.

“A team from Bryan, Texas, Bryan College Station—really the Brazos Valley—has been accepted into a major market like that. It is pretty astounding.”

Lives of Wolves was filmed entirely in the Brazos Valley, with actors, producers and directors all local to the area. The movie sold out in local theaters when it was released in February. Now, they’re on their way to showcase it across the country.

Damien Love and Kiki Garrison, actors in the film, had one scene shot on the basketball court right behind them at Legends Event Center.

“Actually, the scene here is one of my favorite scenes. The movie is very intense and dramatic and keeps the viewers captivated," Garrison says. "But in this scene, you can see a more relaxed and jokey side of Brittany and Earl.”

Now, they’re hoping this opportunity will open doors to others.

“Our goal was to get it to Netflix, but what we wanted to do was kind of go the organic route and see what the film could do on its own and then go from there," Flores said. "So we can potentially have our film either purchased or get it picked up for bigger distribution, you know, even Netflix or Amazon Prime.”

