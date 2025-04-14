Harmony Science Academy–Bryan to host 'International STEM Festival' on May 3

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Harmony Science Academy–Bryan will host its International STEM (ISTEM) Festival on Saturday, May 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is open to the public and promises a fun, educational, and family-friendly atmosphere.

The festival will showcase interactive STEM demonstrations, cultural exhibits, and outdoor activities. Student projects from the 2024–25 school year will be displayed alongside local community organizations' interactive booths.

Additional attractions include food trucks, bounce houses, and other outdoor entertainment. Organizers say the event celebrates science, technology, and cultural diversity while bringing the community together.