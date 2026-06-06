BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Better World Properties asked a court to step in while the company continues working with the city to keep the complex open. A hearing is set for June 25, but the company hopes to reach an agreement with the city before then.

Brazos County Judicial Records Search A copy of the court order.

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Court order pauses Canyon Village Apartments closure deadline as management seeks resolution with Bryan

Last month, the city of Bryan posted notices on residents' doors telling remaining tenants at Canyon Village Apartments they had to move out by June 8.

Better World Properties Vice President Michael Knight said the company sought the court order to pause the closure process.

"That means that the property is not going to be closed up. We're not putting a fence around the property right this moment. Nobody has to move out of the property right now," Knight said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Better World Properties Vice President Michael Knight sharing specific details about the recent court order with 15 ABC.

Knight said the company has invested more than $1 million into the property since last August as it works to address the city's concerns.

When reached for comment, city of Bryan officials referred back to their original statement. The city says the complex has a long history of health and safety problems, including sewage backups, pest infestations, structural issues, and fire hazards — and that owners never submitted a complete plan to fix them.

Ezekiel Ramirez A statement from the city of Bryan and some of their concerns with the apartment complex.

Canyon Village resident David Force said the court order offers little comfort.

"It's not even a win, it's just a pause, before the wolves come in the door," Force said.

Force said he remains skeptical the temporary relief will lead to a lasting solution.

Ezekiel Ramirez Canyon Village resident David Force sharing his thoughts about the court order with 15 ABC.

"It might be true for a month, but I don't wanna go through this all again," Force said.

"Can't fight City Hall. It won't work," Force said.

"If they want something gone, it's gonna be gone," Force said.

Knight said he hopes both sides can reach a resolution sooner rather than later.

"All we need is for the city to nod their head and go, yes, we can work with this and you guys are on the right track and let's get it done," Knight said.

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