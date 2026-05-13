BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — The city of Bryan has ordered all residents of Canyon Village Apartments to leave their homes by June 8, displacing 18 families following years of unresolved health and safety violations at the complex.

Ezekiel Ramirez David Force talking about the notices posted on his door.

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Bryan residents forced out of Canyon Village Apartments amid city condemnation order

Residents recently found notices posted on their doors ordering the complex to vacate.

The city says the property has dealt with years of problems, including sewage backups, pest issues, fire hazards, and structural concerns. City officials say the property failed to meet repair deadlines, leading to the order to vacate.

Ezekiel Ramirez A statement from the city of Bryan and some of their concerns with the apartment complex.

David Force, 80, has lived at Canyon Village Apartments for 17 years. He said the notice left him with deep uncertainty about the future.

"Because of the situation, we do not know what they're gonna do with this place," Force said.

Ezekiel Ramirez David Force, a resident at Canyon Village Apartments.

When asked what was going through his mind after seeing the notices posted on doors, Force said he saw it coming.

"Like I told my daughter, I knew the wolves were at the door," Force said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Canyon Village Apartment resident David Force talking to 15 ABC about the recent notice from the city.

Force said he has secured a place to go — he will be moving in with his daughter — but he worries about neighbors who may not have the same option.

"A lot of residents don't have vehicles. They ride bicycles, and it's pretty hard putting your couch on your bicycle and driving away," Force said.

Force said his most pressing concern through the ordeal has been his animals.

Ezekiel Ramirez David Force with his dogs.

"I will tell you that my biggest concern has always been my animals," Force said. "Come here, boo boo, up here. Boo boo always listens to Grandpa."

The property's current management released a statement saying many of the issues stemmed from previous ownership and that more than $1 million has been spent on repairs and improvements. Management also argues the complex is safe to live in and wants the city to lift the condemnation order. Management says they are still in discussions with the city of Bryan and are working to prevent the June 8 vacate deadline.

Ezekiel Ramirez The property's current management statement about the city's vacate notice.

Ezekiel Ramirez The property's current management statement about the city's vacate notice.

Despite the uncertainty, Force said he is holding onto his faith.

"I would like to let them know that there is, there is a way," Force said. "God will get us through everything."

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