City of Bryan considers finding middle ground on medians

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — The city of Bryan began installing raised medians on the main roadways in 2018.

That project was met with a lot of push-back from citizens and business owners because the medians did not provide enough left turn lanes to navigate through town, which has been a detriment to area businesses.

Some neighbors spoke with 15ABC and said that in certain locations, missing one turn can lead to significant trouble getting back to your destination. This has led to drivers making risky U-turns and driving through residential neighborhoods.

Now the city is considering making some changes. They recently heard a proposal to either modify or remove medians in seven locations. The named areas include Hensel Avenue, East 32nd St, Dodge St. Wayside Drive, Mary Lake Drive, North Ave/Broadmoor Drive and Brookside Drive/Garden Acres Blvd.

“Those are the seven that we're looking at, uh, you know, with the consultant looks at it and says all seven can happen, then it'll come down to, you know, where do we find the money,"Jayson Barfknecht, the Public Works Director for the City of Bryan, said.

One thing is sure: people who work or drive in the named areas will be glad to see the medians go. Mitch Siegert, the owner of Truman Chocolates, tells 15ABC,

“I think everybody has the same idea about how they can't stand the medians and what a hassle it is.”





