BTU sends local students to Washington, D.C. for 2025 Youth Tour

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Bryan Texas Utilities (BTU) is sending its 2025 Youth Tour students to the nation’s capital this week to represent Bryan, Texas, during a unique educational experience in Washington, D.C.

During the trip, students will visit historic sites including the U.S. Capitol, meet with congressional leaders, and engage with peers from across the country.

BTU, a community-owned electric utility established in 1909, has long served the City of Bryan and its surrounding areas, focusing on reliability and affordability, while also investing in community education.

As a public power provider, BTU delivers electricity to more than 68,000 customers across Bryan, parts of College Station, Brazos County, and portions of Robertson and Burleson counties.