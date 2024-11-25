Bryan man sentenced to 40 years in prison for assaulting officer

BRYAN, Texas (KXXV) — On September 13, 2018, an officer was dispatched to downtown Bryan after citizens reported a man in the roadway. The man was later identified as Earnest Johnson.

The officer contacted Johnson outside the LaSalle Hotel and noticed drug paraphernalia in his possession.

When the officer attempted to detain Johnson for further investigation, he fled the scene. Johnson fell while running away, allowing the officer to catch up. A nearby resident noticed that Johnson began to attack the officer and called 9 11. The officer suffered a dislocated shoulder in the altercation, which later called for surgery to repair.

It took five officers to take Johnson into custody. After searching, Johnson's crack cocaine was found in his sock.

In court, Johnson testified in his defense that he was not guilty.

During Johnson's punishment hearing, it was revealed that he had been to prison on three different occasions and also failed to comply with sex offender registration.

On November 21, 2024, Judge John Brick of the 272nd District Court sentenced Earnest Johnson to 40 years in prison for Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant.

Assistant District Attorneys Ryan Golden and Stephanie Younis prosecuted the case on behalf of the State of Texas, with the help of Investigators James Woodward, Kindale Pittman, and Victim Assistance Coordinator Mandie James.

