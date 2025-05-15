Bryan man sentenced to 40 years for repeated family violence

BRYAN, Texas (KXXV) — A Bryan man with a violent criminal history was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Monday, May 12, after pleading guilty to multiple counts of Assault Family Violence with a prior conviction and Assault Family Violence-Strangulation with a previous conviction.

Deacon Jones entered a guilty plea in connection with a series of domestic assaults, including a brutal November 2023 incident involving his girlfriend of two years. The victim told Bryan police that Jones had punched and strangled her the night before, then took her phone to prevent her from calling for help.

She could only seek assistance once Jones left their residence the following morning, running to a neighbor’s home to use a phone.

Responding officers found the victim with visible injuries, including bruising on her face, dried blood around her nose and mouth, and scratch marks on her neck—all consistent with her account of the assault.

She was taken to a hospital where she was diagnosed with blunt force trauma and a fractured nose.

At the time, Jones had fled the scene and could not be located.

A second incident occurred on December 26, 2023, when Bryan police were again called to the same residence by a third party.

Officers arrived to find the victim alone outside, initially denying any assault had occurred. Upon entering the residence, officers found Jones hiding behind a shower curtain in the bathroom.

The victim later disclosed that Jones had assaulted her again and admitted she was afraid he would kill her if she told police the truth.

According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, the victim reported enduring years of abuse at the hands of Jones, resulting in lasting physical damage, including vision problems, hair loss from being forcefully pulled, and missing teeth from prior assaults.

Jones had a long criminal history, including two previous convictions for domestic violence against a different woman, for which he had served 25 years in prison. He had also previously served prison sentences for drug possession and burglary.

At the time of his arrest in 2023, Jones was still on parole.

Assistant District Attorneys Ryan Golden and Jessica Escue prosecuted the case, with Investigator Mike Johse providing investigative support.

“This sentence reflects the serious and repeated harm the defendant inflicted on his victims,” the District Attorney’s Office stated. “We commend the courage of the survivor who came forward and the work of law enforcement to bring this case to justice.”

