The ban on cell phones and communication devices at Bryan ISD will be in effect on the first day of school

Students may have their phones, as long as they are powered off and stored away

The district will release the student handbook and code of conduct on Monday, August 3.

Bryan ISD prepares for new school year, new law

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

15 ABC talked with Curtis Keltner, a teacher and father of a student. He supports the new statewide ban on cell phones and all communication devices this school year.

"As the father of a high schooler, I'm excited about the prospect of him not being distracted by a cell phone in class."

Kenny Graves Curtis Keltner, teacher and parent

Bryan ISD Superintendent, Ginger Carrabine, tells 15 ABC while there is some confusion about the rules, students will have access to their phones in case of emergency.

"I think it's important for everyone to understand this is not a Bryan ISD change or policy, if you will. This is a state law.

We have determined that our students are allowed to have their cell phone or their communication devices with them as long as they are turned off and locked up and put away."

Kenny Graves Ginger Carrabine, Superintendent of Bryan ISD

Parents 15 ABC spoke to support the law, though some think changes may be needed. Curtis Keltner tells 15 ABC:

"I've advocated for this through the district ever since i started teaching and i um, i think it's a great thing."

Meredith Thomas, parent of a high school student, tells 15 ABC she supports the law but would like to see some changes made.

"Obviously, I don't need my daughter using her cell phone in class, but there are times she's in extra activities outside of school that she could text me at lunch and say, hey, i need to stay for tutorials for this, or, hey, we have to go to this game."