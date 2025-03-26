Bryan conducting parking study in historic downtown

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — The City of Bryan has installed temporary SafetyStick devices in five areas of Historic Downtown Bryan to support its continued growth and accessibility.

The devices, provided by Municipal Parking Services (MPS), will collect real-time parking utilization data over 30 days and will be removed after the study.

They are for data collection only and will not issue citations.

This plan is part of the city's ad hoc Downtown Parking Committee's efforts to gather data, study practices from other communities, and develop recommendations to meet the needs of downtown residents, businesses, and visitors.

