Bryan on the big screen: Movie based in Bryan uses local talent, locations

BRYAN, Texas — "Lives of Wolves" is a drama movie set in Bryan with an all-Brazos Valley cast and crew.



It stars 61 cast and crew members from the Brazos Valley.

It is shot in 31 locations in Bryan.

The movie has sold out three theater showings. Organizers are scheduling a fourth showing in the near future.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

From movie seats, to the movie screen.

“There's a lot of plot twists that keeps the viewers engaged but I don't want to tell too much," Kiki Garrison said.

Kiki Garrison and Mike Espitia are both Bryan natives.

“I went to Bryan high I graduated in 2010," Espitia said.

"I went to Bryan High Class of 2015," Garrison said.

They're also actors in "Lives of Wolves," a locally produced movie, set in Bryan, with 61 cast and crew members all from the Brazos Valley.

“‘Lives of Wolves’ is a story that follows our protagonist Malik through the decisions to support his family and kind of avoid the typical obstacles that the average young black man faces in America," Garrison said.

The movie shows 31 filming locations in Bryan, so while viewers are sitting in theaters, they feel immersed in the movie.

“For locals and the community seeing that it's places that you go to every day and now it's out there for the world to see and then hopefully when the world is out there watching it, it's like 'Oh, it puts Bryan College Station even more on the map now'," Garrison said.

While it's a mostly amateur cast, their passion is highlighting local scenes and talent.

"I am an amateur actress myself, but it was a great opportunity. I'm very blessed that we were able to all do this and they were all locals," Garrison said.

"It was bringing people together. You know, we volunteered our time it was for us it was just helping friends out," Espinosa said.