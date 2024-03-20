Brazos County Youth Livestock hosts 68th Annual Show, supports local 4H & FFA students

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Youth Livestock Show is hosting its 68th Annual livestock show this week.

There are multiple showings throughout the week for the community to come out and support local 4H and FFA students in Brazos County.

Kristen Provazek is the 2024 Brazos County Youth Livestock Show Queen.

She is a junior at Bryan High School and serves as the Bryan and Brazos County FFA vice president.

“I had an Ag teacher that really pushed me to get involved so I got involved,” said Kristen Provazek, BCYLS Queen.

“I tried out to be an officer and then the next year, I ended up showing rabbits and chickens, that was just last year. Last year was my first year being an exhibitor and this year is my second year.”

Kristen is part of the shows this year, and currently has 125 chickens and eight rabbits.

“I started off this year with 225 [chickens] because we had 75 for the Houston Livestock Show which was just a couple weeks ago, and then we had 75 for my pins and 75 for my sister’s pins,” Provazek said.

Kyle Stutts is a board member for the Brazos County Youth Livestock Show.

“The community is welcome to come out any time they want to,” said Kyle Stutts, Board Member, BCYLS.

“There’ll be people out here every day throughout this week.”

Year to year, Kristen saves her earnings from the show to help fund her future education at Texas A&M to study poultry science.

“Whenever the next year starts, I use that money to purchase new stuff for my rabbits and chickens, and also, it just kind of helps me out,” Provazek said.

“The rest of it stays in savings and I’ll use that to go to college.”

Along with the community, the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce uses proceeds raised from the 2024 Shrimp Boil to support kid’s future education and livestock.

“We’ve got a limited number of premium sale slots, so everybody here is gunning for one of those sale slots hoping that their animals place high enough that they make it into the premium auction,” Stutts said.

“We have a bunch of different people come out to buy all of the kid’s projects,” Provazek said.

“Each kid kind of gets something back from all the work that they put in.”

Livestock show events are happening all week. You can find the full list of events here. The premium auction show is Saturday, March 23 starting at 1 p.m.