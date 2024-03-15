The Boil must go on! Enjoy shrimp in lieu of sky high-priced crawfish for the annual BCS Chamber boil

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce will host its annual 'Crawfish' Boil Friday, March 15—but you may notice a different kind of crustacean this year.

You can help support local 4H and FFA students by attending the event to further their career and future opportunities.

Kyler Wendt is a senior at College Station High School and the council chairman for the youth side of Brazos County 4H.

“We host many leadership events and community service events and real just try to better county youth and try to set them up for better career success later on down the road,” Brazos County Council Chairman Kyler Wendt said.

This is the Chamber’s first shrimp boil due to the scarcity of crawfish this season.

“It was going to be the 26th Annual Crawfish Boil,” Chamber president Glen Brewer said. “Everybody knows that crawfish prices are sky high right now. It’s hard to get them. If we were to do a crawfish boil, there would not be any proceeds from the event.”

Proceeds from the shrimp boil ensure every 4H and FFA kid has an open bid during the livestock show.

“We’ll help get the bids up,” Brewer said. “We’ll end up buying some. We’ll end up spending all of our money, but we just want to make sure that everyone has an equal opportunity to make some money for their hard work.”

“Either further education or help buy their future livestock projects or projects in general to show at the Brazos County Youth Livestock Show,” Wendt said.

Kyler has raised money through the youth livestock show for years, helping fund his future education in Animal Science at Texas A&M this upcoming fall.

Whittney Bishop is a junior at College Station High School and serves on the Brazos County Junior Board.

“I help with working in the rings at shows when I’m not showing personally…kind of as a role model or somebody to look up to for those younger kids,” Bishop said.

She’s been part of the shows since she was a little girl, making this event a part of her identity.

“It’s also given me many lifelong friends like Kyler, and I have loved every single minute of it,” Bishop said. “I’ve been showing at BCYLS since I was 8-years-old, so I’ve really grown up here and this truly is my family.”

The 26th Annual Crawfish [Shrimp] Boil will be at the Brazos County Expo Center in Bryan, Texas from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets are still available on the Chamber's website here.

