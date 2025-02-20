Brazos County prepares local parks for cold weather

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — With cold weather rolling in, Bryan and College Station are taking extra precautions to protect the infrastructure at local parks.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We just want to make sure that we're taking care of all the necessary things that are under our care and protecting our taxpayer investments," said College Station Parks and Recreation Marketing Coordinator, Trey Reeves.

Ezekiel Ramirez Trey Reeves tells 15ABC what the parks in College Station do to prepare for this cold weather.

The cities of Bryan and College Station are getting local parks ready for this cold weather.

"Anytime we look at the forecast and see it's going to be prolonged time under freezing or under 30 degrees especially, is when we make those precautions," Reeves said.

15ABC asked Kody Junek, the parks operations supervisor for Bryan, why the city takes these extra precautions.

Ezekiel Ramirez Kody Junek tells 15ABC why taking these extra safety precautions is so important.

"We've had instances where our pipes will freeze, and it is costly in the long run, so we'd rather take the precautions now as opposed to having to pay for it later on when things thaw out," Junek said.

"It's just avoiding busted pipes, avoiding things like massive cleanups that might have to happen and of course those things cost taxpayer money," Reeves said.

"It's going to cost you a lot of headache and a lot of time and a lot of money to repair from something if you weren't prepped.," Junek said.

But the city tell15ABC it's more than just money, it's about taking care of our community.

"We like to feel like we're a tight-knit, close community and to protect the ones that live here, our residents. we like to care for them as they do us as well, so we like to give them the best possible job that we can," Junek said.