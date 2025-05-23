Brazos County LGBTQ community voices fear over proposed Texas gender definitions bill

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — There is a vibrant LGBTQ community in Brazos County with strong opinions about a new bill being called the "Women's Bill of Rights."



Some Texas lawmakers are looking to rewrite the definitions for the words "sex," "male," and "female."

The so-called "Women's Bill of Rights" is being proposed by Austin state Rep. Ellen Troxclair.

Texas supporters believe this bill would lay out the 'biological truth for anyone who is confused'.

House Bill 229 is on its way to the Senate after passing the House last week. But local LGBTQ advocates tell 15 ABC the focus should be on empathy, not enforcement.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I've been a woman for 20 years now. Am I now supposed to be considered a guy?," Pride Community Center Executive Director, Katrina Stuart said.

"Our stories are very much the same. We’re all trying to just get by, day by day, and I think that goes a long way," she said.

The so-called "Women's Bill of Rights" is being proposed by Austin State Rep. Ellen Troxclair.

"It has me concerned. It has me concerned for my family, my well-being, and my ability to move in the world," Stuart said.

Katrina Stuart is the executive director of the Pride Community Center in Brazos County.

"It defines sex based on what kind of whether you make sperm or an egg," Stuart said. "It's called the 'Women's Bill of Rights', but it leaves out a lot of people," she added.

But Stuart believes this is an attack on members of the Texas LGBTQ community — specifically transgender people.

"This is just another step to define sex in such a way that it leaves out trans men and trans women, so for these reasons, it's creating a lot of concern, a lot of frustration, and a lot of fear in our local community."

Stuart tells 15 ABC that transgender people only make up about one percent of the Brazos Valley.

Adding empathy is key, regardless of someone's gender identity.

"I don't care what side of the issue you are on. You still have a heart, you still care, you still need people, and you still care about people. So listen to the stories about people around you. I think that would be the best thing."