Brazos County Judge Duane Peters returns to office following six month absence

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Brazos County announced the return of Judge Duane Peters after his six month absence.

Judge Peters authorized the appointment of former State Rep. Kyle Kacal to serve as acting County Judge on June 29, 2025 until he could return.

On Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, Peters executed the order, terminating that appointing which signals his full return to office.

“I am grateful to Representative Kacal for his willingness to step back into serving this community at a critical time for the County. It was always my intention to return when I could, and I am pleased that now is that time.” - Brazos County Judge Duane Peters

Peters started serving Brazos County as a Constable in 1993, then was elected commissioner in 2002, and elected to his first term as County Judge in 2010.

His current term ends Dec. 31, 2026. Peters has previously announced that he will not seek re-election.