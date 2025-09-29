Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBrazos County

Actions

Brazos County Judge announces he will not run for re-election, gives update on absence

"It has been my honor to serve all of you in this capacity, but I will not seek another term," - Brazos County Judge Duane Peters
Brazos Co Judge Duane Peters.png
KRHD
Brazos Co Judge Duane Peters.png
Posted

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Brazos County Judge Duane Peters has issued a statement and update after being absent for about three months and appointing Kyle Kacal to serve as county judge in his absence.

“Bettie and I are grateful for all of your prayers and well-wishes. It’s not quite time for me to return to the office yet, but I’m working toward that goal each day. In the meantime, I appreciate the work Judge Kacal and the entire team at Brazos County are doing to keep things running smoothly for each and every resident of this great county.”
- Judge Duane Peters

County Judge Peters also announced that he will not be running for re-election.

"It has been my honor to serve all of you in this capacity, but I will not seek another term," Peters said.

Peters has served the Brazos County for 32 years: first as Precinct 2 Constable starting in 1993, then Precinct 2 Commissioner in 2003, and then taking his seat as county judge in 2011.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.