Brazos County Judge announces he will not run for re-election, gives update on absence

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Brazos County Judge Duane Peters has issued a statement and update after being absent for about three months and appointing Kyle Kacal to serve as county judge in his absence.

“Bettie and I are grateful for all of your prayers and well-wishes. It’s not quite time for me to return to the office yet, but I’m working toward that goal each day. In the meantime, I appreciate the work Judge Kacal and the entire team at Brazos County are doing to keep things running smoothly for each and every resident of this great county.” - Judge Duane Peters

County Judge Peters also announced that he will not be running for re-election.

"It has been my honor to serve all of you in this capacity, but I will not seek another term," Peters said.

Peters has served the Brazos County for 32 years: first as Precinct 2 Constable starting in 1993, then Precinct 2 Commissioner in 2003, and then taking his seat as county judge in 2011.