Brazos County deputies assist Texas DPS in arrest after multi-county pursuit

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD — The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) in the arrest of Mickel Knight, 43, on Thursday morning.

Knight was taken into custody in the 1800 block of Sandy Point Road following a pursuit through Leon and Madison counties earlier in the day.

Authorities have transferred Knight into the custody of DPS for further processing.

“We appreciate the continued cooperation of our partners at Texas DPS in ensuring public safety,” the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.