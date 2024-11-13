Brazos County Courthouse to host dedication ceremony for Texas independence monument"

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Brazos County Courthouse is having an "Alamo letter" dedication.

A bronze replica of the Victory or Death Alamo letter written by Lt. Col. William Barret Travis will be permanently displayed on November 26, 2024, between the two flag poles in front of the courthouse.

Travis's letter was written on February 24, 1836, and heroically dispatched through the Mexican army to General Sam Houston.

The Brazos County Commissioners Court accepted the donation of the Alamo letter plaque during its regular meeting on April 23, 2024.

"This Alamo victory or death letter plaque at our courthouse will serve as another reminder to future generations that freedom is not free, and the price of liberty does not come cheaply," Brazos County Alamo Letter Society Chair Fain McDougal said.

The public is invited to join local dignitaries on the front lawn of the Brazos county courthouse on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. for a ceremony honoring the bravery of those who fought for Texas' independence.

The event will include the dedication of a large granite and bronze monument in their honor.

