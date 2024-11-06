Brazos County addresses fencing issues with proposition Stock Laws

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Brazos County released a statement on Wednesday, November 6, after being made aware of issues with Special Election Propositions A and B regarding fencing.

After the county legal staff reviewed Sec. 143 of the Texas Agricultural Code — Brazos County General Counsel Bruce Erratt said the wording in the statute references made by a county judge states who is qualified to vote in stock laws.

It was revealed after review that many of the voters in the November 5th election were not qualified.

To vote on the Stock Laws, “ a person must be a freeholder and a qualified voter.”

Meaning the voters were not qualified as “freeholders.” (landowners)

Until all issues are resolved, the Stock Laws will not be going into effect.

