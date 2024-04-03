BEWARE: Tickets to see the 'King of Country' could be a scam

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Scammers have been popping up on social media sites, offering front section seats to the George Strait concert for a fraction of the cost.



Tickets for the George Strait concert sold out from the official Texas A&M website within hours of opening to the public — now, all tickets for sale are resales.

Scammers have taken to social media to offer prime tickets for a fraction of the usual price.

Scammers have already duped fans out of hundreds of dollars and postings are still common on social media pages.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

Since the "King of Country", George Strait, announced his one and only Texas concert at Kyle Field, country music fans have been ecstatic.

Now with tickets in high demand, scammers are on the hunt.

“A posting popped up on the A&M Buy-Sell page that a lady had tickets available — she had three tickets available that she couldn't go to the concert for," Christine Panagopoulos said.

Panagopoulos is an Aggie, and like many Aggies, she’s part of many A&M Facebook groups — that’s where she saw a seemingly sweet older woman selling three tickets to see the George Strait.

"I keep referring to her as a "she" because that's what the profile picture was — I have no idea if this poor lady's profile has been hijacked or hacked," Panagopoulos said.

She was offering three tickets in Section 156 for $70 each.

"[She] even sent the picture of the tickets, and so I thought it was legit, and went through the process of purchasing them," Panagopoulos said.

But after she sent the scammer $210, she was told that it didn’t go through and she needed to send it again.

"I said, 'You guys are scammers, and we're done'," Panagopoulos said.

She went back to the Facebook pag, and found out that other people had been scammed by the same person.

How do you know if that ticket you’ve been eye-ing is real or a scam? 15 ABC looked into the matter.

The Better Business Bureau recommends purchasing from the venue whenever possible, buying only from trusted vendors, knowing the refund policy and using payment methods that come with protection, like credit cards.