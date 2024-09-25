Arts Council grant providing financial support for Brazos Valley organizations

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Arts Council of Brazos Valley provides an Annual Program & Marketing Grant for organizations that significantly contribute toward the promotion of arts, culture, and heritage.



Opera and Performing Arts Society (OPAS) is an organization that provides live productions at Texas A&M.

Since 2016, OPAS has aquired $385,000 in funds from the annual grant.

The Annual Program & Marketing Grant has contributed more than $4 million to local programs.

If you would like to purchase tickets for upcoming shows, here is a link.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We are a kind of a multi-faceted town and gown organization that serves the Brazos Valley community with not only programs in rudder, but also we bring in many thousands of school kids a year to school performances," Executive Director of Opera and Performing Arts Society (OPAS), Anne Black, said.

For more than 45 years, The Arts Council Of The Brazos Valley has served the community by providing local organizations with financial support for projects that contribute towards art, culture, and heritage.

These funds not only provide assistance for the organization, but also draws neighbors to engage with the community.

"The goal there is heads in beds," Black said.

"We want people to come from other places and spend the night at this great hotel, have dinner at a restaurant in the area."

Since 2016, The Art's Council's Annual Program and Marketing Grant has allocated approximately $385,000 in funds to OPAS.

"We have a great education outreach department and try to serve as many of our Brazos Valley citizens as possible," Black said.

"It takes a village. And we have the support of all the local media have been wonderful, just when you see them all here, they're very supportive, and we really couldn't do it without all these different segments of the population," she said.