Aggie Boxing Club hosts annual 'Farmer’s Fight Night' to benefit United Way of the Brazos Valley

BRAZOS COUNTY, (KRHD) — United Way of the Brazos Valley has announced the Aggie Boxing Club’s annual Farmer’s Fight Night on Thursday, April 3, at Legends Event Center in Bryan, TX.

The event will feature boxers from the Aggie Boxing Club, and proceeds will support United Way’s partner agencies in the Brazos Valley. Doors open at 6:00 PM, and the first match starts at 6:30 PM.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with Aggie Boxing and their team for this amazing event,” Peggi Ondrasek, President and CEO of United Way of the Brazos Valley said. “Farmer’s Fight Night provides quality entertainment, and it’s an opportunity for our community to come together and enjoy local talent.

The event will showcase both seasoned and new fighters, all having trained for five months. Proceeds will help fund local community organizations supported by United Way.

