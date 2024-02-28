A Piece of American History: Marine One chopper making its home base in Aggieland

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Marine One helicopter that flew both President H. W. Bush and President W. Bush will be a new exhibit at the Bush Presidential Library and Museum.



The exhibit will open in June to honor President H.W. Bush's 100th birthday.

This helicopter flew President W. Bush when he was vice president and again when he was president.

This was also the helicopter that flew President W. Bush to the Yankee Stadium to throw the first pitch in the 2001 World Series, in the days after 9/11.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

A piece of history is making its home in College Station.

“This particular helicopter is one that the president flew on when he was vice president and then as president — so this one really relates to George and Barbara Bush,” said Andy Card, the CEO of the George and Barbara Bush Foundation.

The Marine One helicopter is now retired from duty, but will continue its service to the American people in the Bush Presidential Library and Museum.

“It’s something that people can come and see, even though they were not actually a part of it when it happened, they can say, ‘I saw it, I touched it'," Connie Moss said.

"'It’s here and I can see it — It’s not just something I’m going to read about or see in a book'."

Connie Moss has been living in College Station for the last 20 years. She was visiting the museum when she heard what was happening outside.

“I come fairly often. Whenever the exhibits change, I like to see what’s there,” Moss said.

She got to see the new exhibit from the moment it rolled into the parking lot, still wrapped.

Thought this is a new beginning for Marine One in College Station, the 72-foot chopper carries a lot of memories — especially for Colonel Stephen Taylor, a retired Marine One pilot who flew the Bushes on this very helicopter.

“We took him to Yankee Stadium — it was the third game of the World Series," Taylor said.

"He went out and threw an absolutely perfect strike."

Taylor flew President Bush in this helicopter for that famous first pitch at Yankee Stadium in the days after 9/11. He says the flight up to New York City after the attack was another he'll always remember.

“He always came up to the front, always gave us kind of a little slap or just say 'Hi' and he said 'Boy,that was rough — that was rough'," Taylor said.

"That’s the only time I ever saw him anything other than 101% positive and upbeat overall."

For anyone interested in learning more about other historical moments, the Marine One will make its home in College Station later this year.