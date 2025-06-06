2 major crashes near FM 60 and Lacy Well Road in Brazos County

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Officials are urging drivers to avoid the area near FM 60 and Lacy Well Road following two major accidents.

The first crash involved an overturned dump truck.

While first responders were assisting at the scene, a second crash occurred, hitting a Brazos County Precinct 4 volunteer fire truck.

Westbound traffic is reduced to one lane, and emergency crews remain actively working at the scene.

Drivers should expect significant delays and detours.

Officials are asking the public to stay clear of the area to ensure the safety of emergency personnel and to allow space for response efforts.

