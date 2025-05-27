Brazos County Veterans protest proposed cuts, policies affecting service members

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Some of our neighbors have gathered on Memorial Day to raise awareness about recent developments that are affecting veterans and their well-being.



Multiple veterans and organizations have gathered to share personal testimonies about changes they want to see made regarding certain issuesour local veterans are facing.

Local Veterans are concerned about their health benefits.

They want neighbors to know that this is not just about protesting — it’s about coming together as a community and building each other up stronger.

Neighbors are planning on putting on more protests in the foreseeable future.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"They're just doing everything they possibly can to take away things from the people that served, and you can't do that. You can't do that," U.S. Army Veteran, Phillip Bradley said.

Neighbors in Bryan want change.

Ezekiel Ramirez Neighbors showing off their signs during the protest walk.

"I really love these people because they're putting it on the line. They're willing to stand out and make a statement," Bradley said.

Not for themselves, but for all our local veterans.

Ezekiel Ramirez Some signs neighbors made for the protest walk.

"There's so many things that this administration is doing to attack people, but I think one of the worst things that they're doing is attacking veterans," Bradley said.

This comes after some recent decisions made by President Donald Trump.

Ezekiel Ramirez President Donald Trump.

"He said he would leave the Veterans Administration alone, but he's not. He said he would leave Medicare and Medicaid alone, and social security, and he's not. He's not keeping his word, so we have to stop him," Bradley said.

Ezekiel Ramirez A neighbor in Bryan showing off a sign she made during the protest walk.

15A BC asked Democratic Socialists of America member, Rae Rogers why she thinks it's so important for neighbors to take care of our veterans.

Ezekiel Ramirez Neighbors holding up the American flag during the protest walk.

"I mean, because they've been taking care of us, right? They fought for our freedom. They are there on the front lines for us all the time. I think it's a disgrace to bring them home and be like, 'oh, well, you know, I'm sorry, you're just going to have to figure it out'. So that's not fair."

Veterans like Phillip Bradley tell 15 ABC this current situation makes him feel unsafe and unprotected.

Ezekiel Ramirez U.S. Army Veteran, Phillip Bradley shares his concerns with the recent policies affecting veterans and their families.

"I'm gonna be 64 years old and I don't feel safe. I don't feel safe with the current things that are going on. It's a lot of destruction."

And he hopes a change will come sooner rather than later.

"I hope that they'll stop the destructive behavior and stop tearing away at what there is."