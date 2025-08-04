Brazos County Sheriff's Office investigating a shooting, one dead and another shot and wounded

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — A disturbance near a business along East Highway 21 in Brazos County on Monday ended with one person dead and another person with gunshot wounds.

Brazos County Sheriff's Office deputies responded around 12:41 p.m. to the 9400 block of East Highway 21 where they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Preliminary investigations found that during the altercation, one person was shot and died at the scene. The second individual, believed to have fired the weapon, sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was transported for medical treatment.

Authorities confirmed that no employees of the nearby business of Pioneer Steel and Pipe were involved in the incident.

The identities of the individuals involved are being withheld pending notification of their families.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office says that the incident appears isolated and that there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation remains active.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.