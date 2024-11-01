Brazos County political parties provide last-minute tips prior to Election Day

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — With early voting ending, Democratic and Republican leaders in Brazos County emphasize the importance of participation and offer advice for Election Day.



Election Day is November 5.

To find locations to vote in Brazos County, click here.

You can contact the Brazos County Republican Party at (979)-268-2308.

You can contact the Brazos County Democratic Party at (979)-779-5600.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I think this is the most important election in my lifetime," Republic County Chairman for Brazos County, Russ Ford, said.

Judy LeUnes and Russ Ford are leaders for the Republican and Democratic parties in Brazos County.

They told 15ABC they want all neighbors to exercise their rights, not just regarding national decisions but also regarding local ones.

"We need to make sure not just to vote at the top of the ballot but also to vote down," Ford said.

"The president isn't any more important than a city council because it depends on what happens in your community and at your schools," Democratic Committeewoman, District 10, Judy LeUnes.

LeUnes told 15ABC she wants you to remember you will be allowed to vote as long as you are in line before seven p.m.

"Remember, if you are in line at seven o'clock and it goes to 7:01 p.m., if you've already been in line, you will be able to vote," she said.

And she wants neighbors to be prepared for anything to happen on Election Day.

"Sometimes there are things that happen. Maybe a machine went down or the electricity or something," LeUnes said.

Ford wants to make sure neighbors arrive early to beat the long lines.

"Based on the early voting totals, Election Day is going to be very crowded, so go early," LeUnes said.

LeUnes told 15ABC that if any disabled neighbors need help voting, the Republic Party Office will accommodate them.

"All they've got to do is make a phone call, drive up, and we'll take care of them that way," he said.