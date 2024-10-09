Brazos County organizations offer resources for victims of domestic violence

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — The Salvation Army and Twin City Mission provide essential services and support to victims of domestic abuse in Brazos County.



Domestic violence affects an estimated 10 million people each year.

The Salvation Army and Twin City Mission offer counseling, case management, peer groups, safety planning, and shelter.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-(800)-799-SAFE (7233).

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It's definitely a need in the community and, you know, helping people during those difficult times that they're experiencing, especially with domestic violence," said Director of Social Services for The Brazos Valley Salvation Army, Tanisha Pickney.

Local leaders tell15ABC, domestic violence is a common issue in our community.

"There are lots of victims who are in the Brazos Valley area, and they need help because leaving an abuser is very difficult," Residential Coordinator for Twin City Mission, Laura Hart said.

That can make a person feel alone and helpless.

"It's to diminish their self-esteem and their self-worth that they see in themselves," Hart said.

According to studies, domestic violence affects an estimated 10 million people each year. But The Brazos Valley Salvation Army and the Twin City Mission are doing what they can to change those numbers.

"We offer services which is open to anyone, so we don't shy anyone away, so especially with domestic violence, that's real, I mean, it definitely happens a lot," Pickney said.

"We're here to help and you deserve a healthy relationship, you deserve to live without fear and you don't have to prove yourself to us," Hart said.

They tell15ABC they want neighbors who are struggling to seek help — not just for their safety.

"We actually can help people and get out of those situations and seeing people grow and be safer than they were the day before," Hart said.

But for themselves.

"They deserve a healthy relationship," Hart said.

"They deserve a home that's not fearful."