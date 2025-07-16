Brazos County gets tech-smart thanks to $18M in crucial upgrades

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — The Brazos County Commissioners recently approved a 10-year, $18 million contract to buy some much-needed technology upgrades at the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and the constable’s office.



The additional funding is set to begin on Oct. 1

Both agencies plan to implement the new tech immediately

The new software program will streamline the offices and allow them to share data

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“We're always trying to find an advantage, you know, the bad guys are always coming up with a new technique and how they do things," Dep. Dennis said.

Brazos County Precinct 1 Constable Jeff Reeves says the upgrades will help them better serve the public.

“At the end of the day, we just, we're grateful that we had this opportunity to have a tool that can assist us, to serve them better.“

Deputy Josh Hearen with the Constable’s Office tells 15 ABC this new technology will cut down the amount of time that deputies spend doing paperwork.

“Where you might spend an hour on something, you're spending 15-20 minutes on that same report now.”

Deputy Dennis says it allows deputies to spend more time in the field.

“Give our deputies more tools to be able to do investigation and cut down time that they're here at the Sheriff's Office in front of a computer,“ Dep. Dennis said.

Upgrades will include new drones, a small robot, and a real time translator on body cameras. Deputy Hearen tells15 ABC it will help them communicate on-site.

“The translation from the body cameras, it's actually done on the device,” Dep. Hearen said.

Constable Jeff Reeves tells 15 ABC about the new tasers they will get.

“The tasers that we're gonna be getting will also distribute its power in different ranges, if you will,” he said.

Constable Reeves says the bottom line is safety.

“It'll help the citizens of Brazos County and uh obviously it'll help our officers and their safety,” he said.