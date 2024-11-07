Brazos County encourages timely cleanup of campaign signs post-election

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Since Election Day ends, city officials urge neighbors to pick up their campaign signs.



The state of Texasrequirescandidates to remove political signs within 10 days after the election.

Neighbors can be fined if they leave their campaign signs at a polling location for the past 10 days.

If neighbors have a campaign sign they want to remove, they can contact the Democratic or Republican parties in Brazos County.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Everything pretty much is common sense, you know, if you put out a sign, be sure you pick it back up," Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock said.

With election season coming to a close, some of our neighbors are now responsible for picking up political signs in our community.

"That responsibility falls back to that campaign, either the candidate running or their campaign, whoever placed those signs," Hancock said.

"We tell them 72 hours, especially for our polling locations," Hancock said.

15ABC sat down with Tracy Hancock, who has been the elections administrator in Brazos County for more than 20 years.

Hancock said she wants everyone to do their part in removing their signs and keeping our neighborhoods clean.

"Just wanting all that stuff gone and our communities to be clean and, you know, back in the condition that they were before all the election stuff started," Hancock said.

15ABC also spoke with Russ Ford, the republican chairman for Brazos County.

"You are, you're looking at one of the volunteers," Ford said.

He told 15ABC that neighbors to pick up their signs, especially after an election.

"I believe that we all in this community care; in other words, there's no question, and those signs do not need to be left out; they become an eyesore after the election," Ford

said.

Hancock told 15ABC that neighbors willing to campaign should also be willing to pick up after themselves.

"I've found in the past that most of the time, anyone who's civic-minded enough to run for office is also civic-minded enough to be sure to pick up after themselves and be sure that our community stays clean," Hancock said.