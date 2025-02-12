Valley Mills reacts to arrests of police force members

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KXXV) — This week two members of the Valley Mills Police Department were arrested. Now community members are worried about what's next for the department and who's providing public safety efforts.



Two law enforcement officers from Valley Mills have been arrested.

Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks confirmed the arrests.

City officials are not providing comments on the situation.

Valley Mills responds to arrests of police force members

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

25 News reporter Chantale Belefanti asks, "What do you have to say to the residents that are now once again without a police department?"

The Valley Mills City Secretary responded, "Again, we're aware of what's going on. We are looking into it. We have Bosque County covering to help protect our citizens and for right now that's where we're at."

Following the arrest of two Valley Mills police officers, including the police chief, 25 News went to Valley Mills to talk with city leaders about how the City plans to move forward. But the city secretary did not provide much information.

Chantale asks, "Did y'all do any research before hiring Chief Cantrell and other officers?"

Responding to Chantale, the city secretary said, "No I cannot. I cannot discuss anything else. It's an ongoing investigation and so I can't discuss anything."

25 News then talked to neighbors about their feelings on the arrest of Chief Matthew Cantrell and Officer Solomon Omotoya.

The owner of Valley Brew, Kayla Custer, told us, " When you work in that type of position you hold accountability."

Cantrell and Omotoya are charged with abuse of official capacity, accused of filling up their personal vehicles using a city-issued credit card while not on duty.

"Being a law officer in a police department there are standards that you have to live by and that's an oath that you're supposed to be taken and so stealing no matter which way it comes that's just not right," Custer continued.

On October 15, 2024, Chief Cantrell was listed on the city council meeting agenda as Chief of Police. During that time Valley Mills only had one responding officer, following the resignation of former chief Kelly Fifcak.

Meanwhile, some of the people living in Valley Mills say after only having a police chief for only four months they know they need one.

"It's just really important to call on somebody or someone local to be there in a timely manner," Custer said.

