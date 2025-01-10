Suspect surrenders after barricading home in Lakeside Village disturbance

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — At 5:30 a.m., Bosque County deputies and Clifton police responded to a home near Lakeside Village after receiving a call about a disturbance.

Two occupants of the residence told authorities that a male suspect inside the home had assaulted a family member.

Deputies ordered the suspect to exit the home, but he refused. The suspect then made statements indicating he would not surrender and barricaded all entrances to the house.

After continued communication, a shift sergeant persuaded the suspect to place his weapons outside the front door. Negotiations continued, and the suspect eventually became cooperative. Following extended discussions, he exited the home and surrendered to deputies.

During the incident, McLennan County SWAT was placed on standby to assist with a potential forced entry if needed. However, their deployment was canceled when the suspect surrendered.

Authorities expressed gratitude for the safe resolution and acknowledged the professionalism of the deputies involved.

"It is due to their dedication and service that this situation was diffused without harm to anyone," the sheriff's office said.