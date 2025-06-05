1 dead, several injured in FM 219 crash near Clifton; victims were headed to fairgrounds

UPDATE:

One person has died, according to Clifton police.

Officials confirmed the deceased individual is not from Clifton or Bosque County. The occupants of the second vehicle were livestock exhibitors en route to the fairgrounds with their show animals. All were injured and transported to a local hospital. Officials say the animals involved do not appear to have been harmed.

Update as of 9:45 a.m. June 5.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Emergency crews are responding to a major vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 219, approximately 1.5 miles outside Clifton toward Laguna Park.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred early Thursday morning and initially blocked the roadway. As of 7:20 a.m., officials reported multiple injuries but no fatalities. The roadway is now partially open, though delays are expected as crews continue to investigate.

DPS announced at 7:55 a.m. that FM 219 will be shut down at the crash site for the next several hours while a crash reconstruction team works the scene. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

