Boredom Busters: College Station offering an after-school program for students

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The City of College Station's Park and Recreation Department is offering an after-school program starting this fall for students between the ages 6 to 15, where they can take time after class to do home, play sports, and get tutoring.



The program will start Aug. 13 and runs weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Lincoln Recreation Center

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The school year is almost here and so is the need for after-school-care. At the Lincoln Recreation Center, College Station's Park and Recreation Department is inviting kids ages 6 to 15 to join in their activities.

15 ABC asked 8 year old Keiston Williams what parts of the program he really likes.

"I like basketball," Williams responded.

Center supervisor Markeesha Watson tells 15 ABC, along with studying and tutoring, they will help kids burn off energy.

"We have a game room where they're able to participate in pool, air hockey, ping pong, and of course we have our outdoor areas, our pavilion and playground," Watson said.

Kenny Graves

The after-school program also offers tutoring, designated homework time and entertainment. Watson says they want to make a difference by equipping the kids with knowledge they will need.

"Just giving them some things to put in their toolbox to carry them through life," Watson said.

The program is run through the College Station Parks and Recreation Department. It starts Aug. 13 and is offered weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. through Dec. 19.

Williams tells 15 ABC the best reason for kids to join the program: "They can have as much fun as I am having."

Kenny Graves

Transportation is provided for a fee from South Knoll, College Hills, Rock Prairie, Southwood Valley, River Bend, Oakwood Intermediate, Cypress Grove Intermediate, A&M Consolidated Middle School and International Leadership of Texas.

The cost for transportation for the semester is $48.

Kenny Graves

The cost for the entire semester is $80 for residents, $100 for non-residents and $48 for qualifying households.

