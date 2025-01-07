Border Czar Tom Homan calls for urgent action on immigration crisis

FRANKLIN, Texas (KRHD) — Tom Homan, the man President-Elect, Donald Trump appointed to serve as his border czar, visited Franklin and shared how he plans to tackle illegal immigration in our country.



Homan's top priorities are: secure the border, run a massive deportation operation, and save the children.

President-Elect, Donald Trump is set to be inaugurated on January 20. Homan will step into his new role as Border Czar shortly after.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We need to know what's coming, who's coming, where it's coming, and why it's coming," Border Czar, Tom Homan said.

Tom Homan is not happy.

"Joe Biden is the first president in the history of the nation who came into office and unsecured a border on purpose," he said.

The reason why? Illegal immigration issues.

"We went from the most secure border to historic, never seen before numbers," Homan said.

"Three priorities: secure the border, run a massive deportation operation, and save these children."

"There's a right way and a wrong way to come to this country. There are millions of people standing in line, taking their tests, paying their fees, doing their background investigations. they're sitting in the back seat, while millions come to the border, make a false claim to asylum, and cheat the system," he said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Neighbors in Franklin gathered at the Pridgeon Center to hear Tom Homan speak.

Homan believes securing the border will create a massive impact.

"President Trump is going to fix this. When we secure the border, fentanyl deaths will decrease, illegal alien crime will decrease, sex trafficking will decrease, because we'll secure the border. No one can just come across the border."

This is the beginning of a long road, but Homan refuses to give up until a difference has been made.

"I promise you, if you've got my word, we'll get it done. I'm not going away until this is done, I'm not retiring until this is done."