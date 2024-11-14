Bonham Middle School in Temple ISD earns spot on 'U.S. News 2025 Best Middle Schools List'

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Bonham Middle School, part of the Temple Independent School District, has earned recognition from U.S. News & World Report by being named to the publication's 2025 list of the Best Middle Schools.

The U.S. News K-8 rankings highlight each state's top elementary and middle schools. They are based on factors such as student proficiency in mathematics and reading, measured by state assessment tests.

Schools are evaluated by considering overall performance and how well they support students from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds.

Bonham Middle School's achievement reflects its excellence in these areas, placing it among the top middle schools in Texas.

"This recognition as one of the U.S. News Best Middle Schools is an incredible honor and a testament to the dedication and hard work of our students, staff, and the entire school community," Michael Hobbs, principal of Bonham Middle School, said.

The rankings are based on data from third-party sources, including the U.S. Department of Education.

Schools must rank in the top 40% of evaluated schools to be included in the state rankings.

"Temple ISD is focused on competing at the state and national levels to be among the best," Dr. Bobby Ott, superintendent of Temple ISD, said. "This recognition is one of many examples of how Temple ISD's academic and extracurricular programs are making an impact."

For more information, click here.

