Boil water notice issued for City of Lorena

LORENA, Texas (KXXV) — Due to unforeseen circumstances with a water line tie-in, the City of Lorena is under a boil water notice.

Under a boil water notice, residents should follow these guidelines —



To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes

In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes

Anyone with questions may contact Kyler Jones at 254-857-4641 or 254-857-4606.

This boil water notification only affects City of Lorena water customers that have water service on the following roads:

Gilbraltar Ln, Granite Ln, Granite Circle, Arches Sub-Division, South Old Temple Road, Skyline Circle, Rosenthal Parkway, Old Rosenthal Road, Sutton Road, Evelyn Drive, Creek Road, Telephone Road, Woodlawn Road, Neckar Lane, Gruetzner Lane, Davis Road, Trails End, and South Old Bruceville Road.