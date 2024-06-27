Watch Now
Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Baylor Scott & White to extend contracts to October

(Source: Baylor Scott & White)
Posted at 12:41 PM, Jun 27, 2024

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas and Baylor Scott & White Health have announced an agreement to extend provider and facility contracts to October 1.

In May, 25 News shared a story regarding the possibility of BSW dropping Blue Cross as an insurance provider.

The three-month extension means Baylor Scott & White providers, hospitals and other facilities will remain in network for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas members, while we continue to work to finalize a longer-term agreement", officials said on Thursday.

"Baylor Scott & White and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas share a commitment to the health and well-being of the patients and members we serve."

25 News will provide additional information on updates and changes regarding this story if they become available.

