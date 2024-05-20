Major changes coming to Baylor Scott and White in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott and White is currently undergoing some changes in the Temple area. There is a possibility of the hospital dropping Blue Cross Blue Shield patients ahead of the summer.

This statement shows patients with the BCBS provider can still access in-network coverage with providers and facilities — the hospital is working to make a new agreement before July 1 to keep plan holders in the network.

At Baylor Scott & White Health, our patients are our priority, and we’re continuing to negotiate in good faith to prevent any disruption.



The medical facility is working to grow pharmacy offerings in Bell County. The current pharmacy located off of West Adams in Temple will be shut down in August due to being underused. Hospital officials say all employees have had job offers under the same company at nearby pharmacies. As for our neighbors who pick up their medicine here they are currently offering help to transfer prescriptions to one of Baylor Scott and White's five other locations.

TEMPLE:



937 Canyon Creek Dr

1605 S 31st St Ste 19

First Floor, 1901 SW H K Dodgen Loop Bldg 300

146 Verbena Dr

BELTON:

309 Lake Rd Ste B

KILLEEN:

2500 Cross Dr

The hospital is also currently working with the city to provide temporary script centers to keep up with demand offering deliveries and 24/7 express prescription pick-up.

The building located at 409 W Adams Avenue is undergoing renovations to reopen in late 2025 in downtown Temple offering family medical services. A script center kiosk will also be available at this location to pick up during business hours.