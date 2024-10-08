‘Big relief’: Man's fabricated story sends shockwaves through Burnet, Lampasas County

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — A wave of fear swept through the community earlier this week, triggered by a 911 phone call from 45-year-old Jacob Tarver.

Tarver claimed that two men pulled into a Burnet County church parking lot, one armed with a gun. He told officers that he fired multiple shots before the pair fled north toward Lampasas.

After a 24-hour investigation, law enforcement determined that Tarver's story was made up.

“It just puts everybody in fear,” Lampasas Police Chief Jody Cummings said.

“It’s just completely unnecessary, and even though it’s been shown to be false and we’re putting that information out, people are still on edge about the false information and the possibility that something could’ve happened, even though we now know there was no danger.”

While the motive behind Tarver’s actions remains unclear, Cummings said that the consequences of filing a false police report are serious.

“I doubt they’ll ever be able to put an exact nickel, dime, or penny as to what this cost — but it’s unreal what the taxpayers paid for this unnecessary event yesterday. That gentleman is probably not going to see daylight for a little while until all this is over,” Cummings said.

The consequences for such actions can range from a Class B misdemeanor to a third-degree felony. Tarver is currently facing three charges: false report to induce an emergency response (Class A misdemeanor), tampering with or fabricating physical evidence (third-degree felony), and deadly conduct (third-degree felony).

Cummings said the community has a long road ahead as they work to rebuild trust and peace in local churches.

Tarver was arrested by the Department of Public Safety and booked into the Burnet County Jail. This is not his first time behind bars; he was previously arrested in 2002 for theft and again in 2003 for driving infractions.

