'Big plans for 2025': Business growth in Downtown Waco

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — This past April, a new unique boutique hotel opened its doors to Downtown Waco. Now we're taking a look at how the hotel has been holding up the past couple of months, along with new businesses that have begun to open their doors within the hotel.



Hotel Herringbone said their first 8 months have been an "incredible ride", but would like to focus on driving more midweek business and local Waco resident visits, not just weekend traffic.

The hotel plans to launch more intentional efforts to promote the hotel's event and corporate booking capabilities.

Golden Green Boutique recently opened its doors inside Hotel Herringbone with hopes of achieving her and her mother's dream, along with connecting Baylor students to Downtown Waco.

"We have worked really hard to cultivate this whole kind of community experience here at Hotel Herringbone," said Hotel Herringbone Director of Marketing, April Leman.

Hotel Herringbone opened its doors to a unique boutique hotel experience in April.

"It's going incredibly well, but we have big plans for 2025 so areas where we want to utilize our space for more events,” she said.

Leman tells us they have a few spaces that have been underutilized within their first year in operation, like their ballroom. Although they've seen great business on the weekends, weekdays could see a little more traffic.

"Weekends always do really well, but maybe you want to do a stay-cation or invite some family in who want to visit Magnolia or do kind of a fun girl's week, mid-week getaway. We want to emphasize that midweek moment," Leman said.

And one of the retail spots to help bring in locals during the week aside from Sendero Provisions, Nightlight Donuts, Repose, Rancher Hat Bar and Charm School Vintage which is set to open soon, one new Boutique just opened its doors.

"We really want Baylor students to enjoy the space and not think that it's too high-end or inaccessible to them," said Leman.

Newly opened and Baylor student-owned Golden Green Boutique

"I ultimately want to live in Waco after I graduate. And so it's really special to get to be a part of that and kind of cultivate that community that the Waco Community has cultivated for me through their other businesses,” said Golden Green Boutique Owner, Avery Mortman.

Avery Mortman used her passion for shopping to bring her and her mother’s dream to life, but along with that passion, is a hope to bring growth and community to Downtown Waco.

"The weather hasn't been great, so foot traffic could stand to pick up a little bit, but we're just being patient, knowing that it's going to come, and with all these other great businesses too, I know that people will be interested and be shopping around," Mortman said.

